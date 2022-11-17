Il Makiage Inks Multiyear Partnership With Arsenal Women’s Soccer Team

LONDON — Women’s soccer has been rapidly gaining momentum in the U.K. and Il Makiage is getting in on the action.

The New York-based brand has become the official beauty partner of Arsenal Women, which is based at Emirates Stadium in London, England, and which will launch a multichannel campaign called “Focus on My Game Face.”

Long in the shadow of their male counterparts, Arsenal Women, known as The Lionesses, have been breaking ticket sale records, garnering much public interest and encouraging young girls to get involved in the sport which has long been dominated by male players.

Arsenal Women is one of the most globally recognized women’s football teams, and one of the U.K.’s most successful, with 58 trophies.

Il Makiage and Arsenal Women said the multiyear partnership aims to expand the team’s reach to new, global audiences, “and to elevate the impact and influence of women’s football more broadly.”

The beauty brand said it will have a significant presence at Meadow Park, where the home matches are played, and Arsenal’s home, Emirates Stadium, during the women’s games.

The partnership includes LED branding rights at the Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park during Arsenal Women matches, as well as a pitchside board at Meadow Park, logo inclusion on interview backdrops, in-stadium activations and additional experiences to amplify the partnership.

The players themselves will have access to an unlimited supply of products.

The partners said the aim of the campaign is to “elevate the strides women athletes are making everywhere, as well as the collective efforts to inspire a confidence and joy in football for women, girls and fans of all ages.”

An image from the new campaign that marks the partnership between Arsenal Women and Il Makiage.

Dmitri Kaplun, chief executive officer of Il Makiage, said Arsenal Women “is shaping the future of the sport every time they step onto the pitch. These incredible athletes personify who the Il Makiage woman is — fierce, powerful and ground-breaking.”

He believes the partnership works because Arsenal Women and Il Makiage “are both setting new standards in their respective fields,” and have both experienced a burst of growth and recognition over the past few years.

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, said the partnership “will help to grow women’s football in a sustainable way. This shows the impact the game is having around the world, and we’re excited to work together to support the continued growth of Arsenal Women.”

Launched in 2018, Il Makiage is a prestige direct-to-consumer brand that works with Oddity, a consumer-tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands.

Il Makiage employs more than 200 people, including a technology team of 80. It has an office in New York City and a research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel. In 2020 it began expanding globally, with launches in the U.K., Germany and Australia.