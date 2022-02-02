Il Makiage Parent Company Oddity Launches Second Brand

Oddity, the parent company behind Il Makiage, has made its second strike in beauty.

The company, which counts strong technological capabilities as its key differentiator, is launching its second brand on Wednesday. Called SpoiledChild, the brand will launch directly on its website with 17 refillable stock keeping units across hair care and skin care, priced from $45 to $95.

SpoiledChild marks Oddity’s pivot to a multibrand beauty business, with it only sharing management and technology with Il Makiage. “The only thing that is shared between Il Makiage and SpoiledChild is the tech side, and the tech team provides services to build both brands,” said Oran Holtzman, Oddity’s chief executive officer. “We launched Il Makiage in 2018 as a d-to-c beauty brand, and three to four years later, we still see an online business with 95 percent of our revenue coming from Ilmakiage.com.”

Similar to Il Makiage’s tech-driven value proposition, SpoiledChild consumers on the website fill out a short quiz on skin concerns and lifestyle factors to determine which products alleviate myriad concerns. “Consumers are just overwhelmed. You know you want wellness products, you know your needs, but there’s millions of products out there so it’s hard to know what’s right for you,” said Suzanne Fitzpatrick, SpoiledChild’s co-general manager.

Although the products already cover a lot of bases, expansion into supplements is in the pipeline. “It’s an online, multicategory wellness brand. We’re starting with hair and skin topical products and then launching supplements very soon after. It’s in a patented, refillable design, and it’s truly to enable that customized experience in the wellness category,” Fitzpatrick said. “Tell us about you, and we’ll tell you what products will encompass your whole profile to give you the perfect products across beauty, hair, skin and supplements. This can be whether you’re 25 or 55 — it’s really that multicategory holistic solution.”

The approach has worked for Oddity before. As reported by WWD, the company saw $25 million in revenue for Il Makiage’s first year, reaching $268 million last year. Although the company didn’t comment on sales expectations for SpoiledChild, industry sources estimated revenues could span from $20 million to $50 million for its first year on the market.

The features of SpoiledChild’s website, such as its quiz, are supported by SpoiledBrain, an AI-fueled backbone to its product recommendations, which took 50,000 hours to develop with the rest of the website.

“Fifty percent of consumers aren’t purchasing simply because they don’t know what products to buy. For us, this was a very clear indicator that we needed to have a better way to provide consumers with answers about what wellness products would work for them,” said Laura Sluyter, SpoiledChild’s co-general manager. “We put over 50,000 hours into building SpoiledBrain and our overall online experience. Those hours are coming from our tech team. What’s so genius about the outcome is that it provides consumers both a better experience, and also a better outcome.”

Despite the size of the launch, Holtzman said consumers can still expect more brands on accelerated timelines, based on Oddity’s larger strategy to identify industry pain points and quickly incubate brands to meet those needs. “With the 25 million unique users that we already have from Il Makiage, we are simply unlocking distribution for beauty online,” he said. “Our strategy is to continue to launch a new brand every 18 months.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Amid Sustained Growth, Cover Girl Launches Skin Care Campaign

EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart Launches CBD Skin Care

Dija Ayodele on Her ‘Black Skin’ Book and Mission to Empower Through Skin Care