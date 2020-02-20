PARIS – Firmenich has appointed a new president of its perfumery division and member of its executive committee, Ilaria Resta, a longtime Procter & Gamble executive who has been credited with turning around the group’s hair care activity.

Resta, who recently served as vice president, North America hair care at Procter & Gamble, will join the Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier on March 2 and begin her new job on July 1. There, she succeeds a revered executive, Armand de Villoutreys, who is retiring on June 30 following more than 21 years at the company.