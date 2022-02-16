Inde Wild Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding

Skin care brand Inde Wild has closed a seed round just months after launching.

The brand, founded by influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla and launched last year, raised just over $3 million in seed funding, led by SoGal Ventures.

The brand has two stock keeping units: a Vitamin C serum for daytime use, and a Bakuchiol serum for night, which each retail for $37. The products combine Eastern and Western modalities, pairing Ayurvedic ingredients such as turmeric with recognizable active ingredients like peptides and squalane.

Inde Wild is available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and Büller-Khosla mentioned that the funds will be used to expand into other international markets, including her native India.

“We spoke to a few of our angel investors, and noticed we already have a complex supply chain and we’re in three countries. We need enough runway to take on more global markets. That, and to get an A-plus team,” she said. “We’re mainly going to be using these funds to take the global expansion further, and then really go in on the best talent.”

Büller-Khosla didn’t comment on the size of the brand, although industry sources estimate it to reach between $8 million and $10 million in sales for 2022. Sources added that the deal valued the company at just shy of $30 million.

“We see a huge opportunity in India as the beauty market there is just exploding. India is a market that’s ready, and ripe,” she said of the brand’s trajectory.

She isn’t just eyeing more markets abroad, though. “We have a few incredible products that I think are going to be really loved by our current customers, and also new customers,” she said.

Although Büller-Khosla launched the brand in a time of rapid consumer evolution and supply chain crises, she said the biggest challenge thus far has been more personal.

“I love meeting people, and having to conduct the entire business with all of our partners, including investors, online has been a bit of a challenge,” she said. “But the good things that came out of it are getting to focus on one thing. I’ve really focused on this, and the fruits are now there for the world to see.”

