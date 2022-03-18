Inside Beauty’s Brick-and-mortar Comeback

Beauty is making a big comeback in the brick-and-mortar retail channel, new data shows.

Data from Placer.ai, which monitors foot traffic across the retail industry, reported steady growth across Ulta Beauty and Bath & Body Works‘ entire store fleets, as well as the four tracked locations of Sephora in California, Colorado, Tennessee and Georgia. Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai’s vice president of marketing, said the interest is reflective of the pandemic waning as well as a growing interest in beauty.

“There’s something really special happening with beauty,” Chernofsky said. “It’s key trends coming together and creating this really powerful wave, such as the physical experience.”

Although all three retailers have robust store footprints, Chernofsky nodded to Sephora’s expansion beyond urban areas as pivotal for foot traffic. “The fascinating thing about Sephora is what they’ve done in the past year: shift away from being focused on urban areas and spreading into more suburban centers,” he said. “The success you’re seeing is a sign of that.”

Here, retailers’ increases in foot traffic by month, as compared to two-years prior, before the pandemic-related store closures.

Ulta Beauty:

• February 2022: +7.5 percent

• January 2022: +11.1 percent

• December 2021: +16.1 percent

Bath & Body Works:

• February 2022: +5.9 percent

• January 2022: +7.7 percent

• December 2022: +0.1 percent

Select Sephora Locations:

• February 2022, Colorado Springs, Colo.: +45.7 percent

• February 2022, Corte Madera, Calif: +5.8 percent

• February 2022, Germantown, Tenn: +15.2 percent

• February 2022, Atlanta: +9.2 percent

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

EXCLUSIVE: Walmart, Space NK Team Up

Sephora Debuts First Documentary Film

Ulta Beauty Posts Major 2021 Sales Jump