Inside Beauty’s Hispanic Heritage Month Efforts

Beauty companies are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a slew of initiatives aimed at investment and education.

The Estée Lauder Cos. kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a panel between Clinique global brand president Michelle Freyre and Clinique’s first Latina global brand ambassador, Melissa Barrera.

Called “Latina Representation in Beauty,” the panel took place virtually on Sept. 16 for Lauder employees.

In his opening remarks for the panel, Chris Good, group president, North America at the Estée Lauder Cos. cited that Latino people are the second biggest ethnic group in the U.S. and comprise 18 percent of the U.S. population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the Pew Research Center, they also are responsible for more than 18 percent of beauty spending.

Beyond the panel, which garnered views from over 400 Lauder employees globally, the organization also partnered with Hispanic Connections, its resource group, to design other panels and educational experiences for its employees. A statement from the company said it aimed to “retain and engage our Latino talent while educating others on the depth and diversity of the Latino community.”

Ulta Beauty also has robust programming for the month — internally and externally. In addition to in-store displays and social media content about Latinx brand founders, the retailer is hosting a series of sessions for associates to hear from guest speakers on the diversity of the Latinx community.

Beauty For All Industries announced earlier this year it will be donating $25 million to Black-owned and Latinx-owned brands. Among the company’s portfolio, both Ipsy and BoxyCharm are launching national campaigns for the month.

Hair care brand Ceremonia has its own campaign, too. It is redefining the month as Latinx Heritage Month in an effort to foster inclusivity with gender-neutral language.

Jennifer Lopez‘s JLo Beauty also kicked off a content series with Sephora called #WeBelong, which highlights Latinx founders.

