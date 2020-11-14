Christian Dior incorporated flowers into much of his work, but his relationship with florality started far before his time as a couturier. “Dior in Bloom,” a new book published by Flammarion and out later this month, explores the famed designer’s foremost inspiration, with text from Alain Stella, Justine Picardie, and Naomi A. Sachs.

“Looking at gardens, flowers, and florality is an exercise in style. You can read all the life of Christian Dior through this angle and understand all his work. Dior and flowers make a kind of love story,” said Frederic Bourdelier, director of brand identity and culture at Christian Dior Parfums.

The book opens with the house’s creative directors, Kim Jones, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Victoire de Castellane, François Demachy, and Peter Philips, each giving their interpretations of florality. It also explores the gardens of Dior’s lifetime, including those at his homes in Granville, Milly-la-Forêt, Callian, and Château de la Colle Noire.

Many of the flowers around Dior’s own life are referenced through the brand’s contemporary offerings. Rose de Granville, which grew at Dior’s childhood home in Normandy, finds it place in much of the brand’s skin care, while lily-of-the-valley is the focal point of Diorissimo eau de parfum. “For male and female fragrances, there is always a strong floral signature,” Bourdelier said.

The book goes on to explore where the ingredients are sourced, including farms from Grasse to Madagascar. It also includes a portfolio of flower portraits from photographer Nick Knight, who shot the cover image, too.

“The floral message is a center of our aesthetic visions. It’s like a pillar in the center of the house,” Bourdelier said. “Our heritage is still contemporary, the dream of all our perfumers and designers is to have a dialogue with it. It’s why we’re still here. Many houses disappeared when the creator passed away, but not Dior.”

