PARIS – Inter Parfums SA is acquiring 25 percent of Origines-parfums, an e-commerce platform selling selective fragrance brands.

Inter Parfums SA, the Paris-based subsidiary of Inter Parfums Inc., and Divabox, the site’s owner, have signed a strategic agreement and equity investment through which the French company is to acquire one-quarter of Divabox through a reserve capital increase.

For Inter Parfums SA, “this agreement will enhance the introduction of dedicated fragrance lines and products designed to address a specific consumer demand for this distribution channel and accelerate IPSA’s digital development,” parent company Inter Parfums Inc. said in a statement.

The deal will provide Origines-parfums with financial resources to bolster its existing organization and raise online visibility as it expands in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Origines-parfums was launched in 2010 as the e-commerce platform of a family-owned perfumery chain, which was born in Ajaccio in 1947. That business grew to include four perfumers, a drugstore and hair salon.

Origines-parfums generated sales of 40 million in 2019 and boasts a consumer base of more than 1 million people.

“With online sales for perfumes and cosmetics growing every year, a trend that has been accelerated by the health crisis, IPSA has been on the lookout for an opportunity to integrate an e-retail dimension since 2019,” said Jean Madar, chairman and chief executive officer of Inter Parfums Inc., in a statement. “This partnership fits perfectly in this strategy.”

“Our goal is to exceed the milestone of 100 million euros in sales and become a European e-commerce leader for perfumes and cosmetics,” said Jean Philippe de Peretti, chairman and ceo of Divabox. “This partnership with IPSA provides us with substantial operational and financial resources to maintain the pace of our strong growth.”

Inter Parfums SA has been making a lot of news of late. The group in early June announced that it had signed a licensing agreement for Moncler fragrances.