March 23, 2020

Inter Parfums Inc. has joined with beauty companies that have withdrawn financial guidance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The business put out a statement on Monday saying the company was in a “fundamentally strong” position, but that uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 caused it to withdraw full-year guidance for 2020. “As we gain greater visibility, we will revisit the subject of guidance,” Inter Parfums chief executive officer Jean Madar said.

