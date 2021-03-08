The beauty industry seems to have new entrepreneurs every day. This International Women’s Day, discover these emerging, female founders and their beauty brands, selected by the beauty editorial team at WWD:

Mathilde Lacombe, cofounder, Aime

Mathilde Lacombe introduced her Aime holistic line of probiotic-based skin care and supplements with cofounder François Morrier in 2018, after seeking products to help her own skin issues, such as rosacea. The Aime line now including collagen supplements, a supplement tincture for nighttime rest, a moisturizing cream and roll-on perfume oil.

Siffat Haider, cofounder and CEO, Arrae

Siffat Haider is a blogger, podcaster and cofounder of supplement brand Arrae, which she launched with her husband in 2019. The brand has two supplements, Bloat and Calm, which aim to aid in digestion and lower cortisol, respectively. Arrae aims to simplify the supplement space, and was born after Haider found herself carrying around bulky pill bottles pre-pandemic.

You May Also Like

Chiara Cascella, founder, Espressoh

During the peak of beauty brands promoting professional techniques and products in Italy, Chiara Cascella went in the opposite direction and launched her essential, easy-to-use makeup range in 2018. She called the niche label Espressoh, a pun on coffee that is a key ingredient in its cruelty-free formulations. Boosted by fun, Instagram-driven communication, the line gradually expanded to include products such as lipsticks, a concealer and a mascara.

View Gallery Related Gallery Behind the Scenes at Dior Fall 2021 Collection

Erika Boldrin, founder, Honieh

Italian fashion influencer Erika Boldrin founded the natural and vegan skin care brand Honieh in 2019, after having converted to a vegan and healthy lifestyle for years herself. The concise assortment includes a cleansing mousse, face creams and masks, as well as serums, with formulations certified by the AIAB association that guarantees the ingredients come from natural sources, are environmentally friendly and that the use of chemical product processes is limited.

Juliette Couturier and Judith Levy, cofounders, Même Cosmetics

Même Cosmetics’ Juliette Couturier and Judith Levy launched a dermocosmetics line in late 2016 formulated specifically for women with sensitive skin due to cancer treatments. Since then Même, which is sold in more than 3,500 French pharmacies and retailers such as Oh My Cream!, as well as the brand’s own site, has expanded its offer to include makeup.

KJ Miller and Amanda Johnson, founders, Mented Cosmetics

KJ Miller and Amanda Johnson founded Mented Cosmetics, a makeup line that creates products that work on all skin tones. The brand’s lip, eye and complexion makeup is meant to help customer achieve everyday beauty looks, which has helped the business to succeed even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mented launched as a d-to-c brand, and has since expanded to Target and Ulta Beauty.

Justine Hutteau, cofounder, Respire

Justine Hutteau cofounded Respire, a French vegan and eco-friendly beauty brand, with Thomas Meheut in 2019. Its first product was a natural deodorant, 21,000 units of which were pre-sold in one month. Today, Respire’s range includes more than 15 items, including rechargeable deodorants, solid shampoo and superfatted soap. Recent launches include toothpaste and shower gel.

Nikki Eslami, founder, Wild Elements

Nikki Eslami is no stranger to the beauty world — she founded hair extensions brand Bellami, invested in Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and is the CEO of New Theory Ventures, which has backed Playa hair care and other brands. For her latest project, Wild Elements, Eslami is launching a beauty and wellness brand accompanied by a sustainability-minded foundation and production studio.