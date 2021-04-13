PARIS – Interparfums has acquired new Parisian headquarters, located at 10 Rue de Solférino in the 7th arrondissement, from property developer Apsys.

A Left Bank office complex that had comprised a large part of the former Socialist Party headquarters, it spans about 40,000 square feet and is comprised of three buildings connected by two inner courtyards.

The purchase price of 125 million euros includes the site’s complete renovation and is financed by a 10-year, 120 million euro bank loan benefiting from today’s interest rates.

“This purchase is an exceptional opportunity,” Philippe Benacin and Jean Madar, cofounders of the Interparfums Group, said in a joint statement.

“This new headquarters will make it possible in spring 2022 to house all the teams at a single site, contribute to a new, more flexible and convivial work organization, and provide a showcase of excellence for all the company’s partners,” Interparfums SA, the French subsidiary of Interparfums Inc., said in the statement.

Interparfums SA’s longstanding headquarters in Paris has been on the Right Bank, at 4 Rond Point des Champs-Élysées, while its recently acquired Rochas fashion label’s headquarters stands across the street, at 1 Rond Point des Champs-Élysées.

“Our vision for the ‘Dix Solférino’ property was to create a showcase for new working practices celebrating collective intelligence, fostering the quality of working life and ensuring a very high level of performance and comfort,” said Fabrice Bansay, Apsys Group’s chief executive officer.

The buildings’ renovation was spearheaded by Jean-Paul Viguier & Associés architecture firm, with a focus on comfort and performance, regarding energy use, temperature control, acoustics and demotics, in view of obtaining an Excellent BREEM rating and HQE certification.

Interparfums’ fragrance licenses include Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Moncler, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The group owns Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand.

Interparfums SA’s sales in 2020 reached 367 million euros. The company is listed on the Euronext Paris market.

