Introducing Community x Seen, a Beauty Marketing Platform That Aims to Make Leveraging UGC Easy

After debuting in the U.K. one year ago, Community x Seen (CXS) will make its U.S. debut this Thursday.

Developed by public relations and communications agency, Seen Group, the platform aims to connect nano creators (or those with fewer than 50,000 followers) with beauty brands to trial and review products, while creating user-generated content that can be distributed across myriad social and digital channels.

“Seen only operates in the vertical of beauty, and over the years we have been inundated with people asking us how they can get their start in their creator journeys,” said Jane Walsh, chief executive officer of Seen. “We saw a real opportunity to harness those voices and create our own community.”

Since the platform’s U.K. debut, CXS has amassed a community of more than 4,000 beauty-specific creators, and onboarded brands including Fenty Beauty, Jo Malone London, Charlotte Tilbury, Byoma and others in varying capacities.

“The landscape has changed — when we take a step back and understand how consumers are finding and discovering brands, it’s no longer just through earned media and traditional PR,” said Melissa Sansone, managing director of Seen.

Once accepted onto the platform, creators can select their preferences — hair and skin types, lifestyle choices, and the like — in order to be paired with brands accordingly.

“We have a dedicated team that works alongside the platform, not only to manage brands and campaigns, but to inspire our creators on their journeys,” said Walsh, noting that creators will be advised on how to optimize visibility via hashtag usage and other best practices when uploading content to social media.

“The nano creator world and that peer-to-peer recommendation is so fundamental now to consumer consideration and, ultimately, conversion,” said Walsh, adding that there are plans for a CXS mobile app in the near future as the platform grows its reach.

“The future of communications will continue to lie in telling brilliant stories, it’s just that those brilliant stories manifest themselves now in different ways, and through different channels more so now than ever before.”