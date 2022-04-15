IRI on Beauty’s Mass Market Recovery

As the pandemic ebbs and flows, so does beauty’s resonance in the mass market.

Data from IRI for the first quarter shows that while beauty in the mass market is capturing higher dollar sales, unit sales have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Lisa Mulyk, senior vice president of strategic solutions group, IRI, attributed the drop in unit sales to upticks in prices, which have gone up roughly 5 percent since the pandemic.

“It’s going to cost you more to put that face together, and everybody’s feeling it across everything that they’re buying. In beauty, in particular, we are absolutely seeing the same thing,” Mulyk said. “We’re seeing those prices going up based on what’s going on in the world with raw material costs, the labor shortages and now a war. We expect those to continue to go up.”

Digital sales for beauty are still capturing much more share than before, even in experiential categories like fragrance. “When you look at beauty, there’s a 13.87 percent change in share,” Mulyk said of the balance between brick-and-mortar and digital sales. “The highest was in fragrance, as more people are buying fragrance online now.”

Mulyk added that while the migration to digital isn’t new, both manufacturers and retailers are still finding the sweet spot between physical and online retailing. “As a manufacturer, you’re going to have to figure out where to lay your bet,” she said. “You have to spend money to get distribution in a physical store, but you also have online. The manufacturers are trying to figure out how much is too much, where it’s going to level out and how different the costs are between brick-and-mortar and digital.”

Here, a breakdown of the first quarter’s key beauty segments in the mass market.

Color Cosmetics

Eye: $455,208,442, +3 percent

Mascara: $200,837,684, +1 percent

Eye liner: $106,074,174, +5 percent Eyebrow makeup: $87,794,459, +7 percent Eye shadow: $48,851,519, -2 percent Eye combo: $11,650,606, +23 percent

Facial cosmetics: $406,002,607, +5 percent

Foundation: $175,134,303, +3 percent Concealer: $73,079,038, +5 percent Body accessory: $54,817,634, +10 percent Powder: $49,708,795, -1 percent Blush: $27,025,485, +15 percent Makeup combo: $16,700,290, +6 percent Bronzer: $9,537,063, +13 percent

Nail cosmetics: $342,917,908, +1 percent

Nail polish: $116,145,052, -4 percent Artificial nails and accessories: $103,999,933, +5 percent Nail accessories: $67,671,153, +1 percent Nail treatment: $33,408,894, -2 percent Nail polish removers: $21,689,849, +8 percent Nail polish accessories: $3,027, -73 percent

Lip Cosmetics: $152,097,697, +18 percent

Lipstick: $100,743,817, +20 percent Lip gloss: $31,026,275, +17 percent Lip liner: $15,278,564, +23 percent Lip treatment: $4,834,483, +3 percent Lip combo: $214,557, -53 percent

Cosmetics Accessories: $279,649,627, +6 percent.

Makeup remover implements: $87,808,444, +5 percent False eyelashes, adhesives: $82,970,107, +13 percent Makeup applicator: $67,654,193, -1 percent Eyelash adhesives: $16,385,442, +10 percent Makeup remover (lotion/gel): $12,478,956, +10 percent Eyelash curler: $9,052,177, +10 percent Sharpeners: $3,299,308, -15 percent

Hair Care

Shampoo: $785,674,259, +2 percent.

Regular shampoo: $489,328,319, +2 percent Dandruff shampoo: $145,244,015, -1 percent Shampoo and conditioner combo: $79,398,705, +/- 0 percent Dry shampoo: $71,703,220, +17 percent

Hair conditioner: $570,336,864, -1 percent

Hair coloring: $368,188,676, +1 percent

Women’s hair coloring: $295,863,321, +/- 0 percent Men’s hair coloring: $46,141,901, +10 percent Unisex hair coloring: $26,183,453, +2 percent

Hair accessories: $314,486,799, -1 percent

Brush/comb: $94,177,833, +5 percent Ponytailer: $68,313,246, -1 percent Band/wrap/scarf/cap: $60,016,026, -14 percent Clip/pin/barrette: $57,820,791, +5 percent Styling accessory: $21,132,490, +4 percent

Hair styling gel/mousse: $232,206,970, +5 percent

Hair spray/spritz: $139,815,923, +18 percent

Hair growth products: $25,238,870, -6 percent

Skin Care

Skin Care: $1,113,921,667, +4 percent

Facial cleansers: $371,426,726, +2 percent Facial antiaging: $274,190,330, -11 percent Facial moisturizers: $260,593,634, +23 percent Acne treatments: $159,062,663, +13 percent Depilatories: $32,814,749, -2 percent Fade/bleach: $15,733,173, +11 percent

Hand and Body Lotion: $591,679,173, -1 percent

Suntan Products: $147,835,041, +33 percent

Source: IRI

Time period: Latest 12 weeks ending March 20. Percentages show year-over-year changes.

