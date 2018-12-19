Irina Shayk already has a new gig for 2019.

Marc Jacobs Beauty named Shayk as the face of a campaign set to debut in the new year. The first image, shot by David Sims, features the Russian model wearing the brand’s Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition and the Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in Mist Me and (Grape)Vine, complete with a head scarf in a matching purple hue.

The full campaign and an accompanying animation will land at Sephora Russia on Jan. 14. Shayk will make an in-store appearance on Jan. 26.

“When we entered Russia earlier in the year, we knew we wanted to have someone who inherently matched the beauty and strength of the region. Irina was a natural choice, and we’re thrilled to add her to the group of impressive women who have represented Marc Jacobs Beauty,” said Tara Loftis, vice president of marketing at Kendo Brands.

“I’ve loved and admired Marc for his wonderful fashions and overarching vision of beauty,” Shayk said in a statement. “It’s such an honor to represent Marc Jacobs Beauty in my home country.”