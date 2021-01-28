LAW OF DIOR: The week belongs to celebrity progeny, and the latest to nab a modeling deal is Iris Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, who’s become Dior Beauty ambassador for the U.K. She is also the sister of the actor and producer Rafferty Law.

The news comes after Lila Grace Moss appeared on the Fendi Couture runway alongside her mother Kate Moss, and Leni Klum, the daughter of Heidi Klum, made an international fashion debut with her mother on the cover of the January/February issue of Vogue Germany.

Dior described Law, a model and actress, as the “epitome of London cool” with her poised, confident manner and love of beauty. The brand described her signature look as “effortless and natural, with a touch of glamour,” and noted that she follows her father Jude as a Dior ambassador.

Law nabbed her first beauty deal in 2017, as the face of Burberry Beauty. She appeared in the first campaign for the brand’s Liquid Lip Velvet, and had followed Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber and Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp into the luxury beauty arena.

“I am in awe of the Dior Beauty ranges,” said Law. “To me, the House of Dior appeals to all ages; timeless but constantly refreshed and current.” She said she’s looking forward to all of the opportunities that come with her new gig, including photo shoots, events, and testing out looks.

“Most of all, I am looking forward to showing people the incredible world of Dior Beauty the way I see it,” Law added.

Earlier this week, Dior Beauty named celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser its newest U.S. makeup artist ambassador.

Visser, who counts Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber as clients, will work on digital and editorial projects, as well as red carpet partnerships.

He will work alongside makeup ambassador Sabrina Bedrani under the direction of Peter Philips, creative and image director. Visser said Dior has “always been supportive of my creativity,” adding that he finds Philips’ work inspirational.

Asked how he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic is changing consumers’ relationship with makeup, Visser said people “are now more fearless.”