Isla Beauty Hosts ‘Pop-in’ at Hill House Home in Rockefeller Center

Isla Beauty is “popping in” at Hill House Home in Rockefeller Center on Saturday.

Tracy Dubb, cofounder of Isla Beauty, has been connected with Nell Diamond, Hill House Home founder and chief executive officer, for several years.

“In my previous life before I started Isla, I was a VC investor and cofounder of a fund that is now one of Nell’s biggest investors, so I have been close to the brand through its whole journey,” said Dubb. “I love the way that they world build and our world is different but we try to do the same at Isla.”

Isla, which launched during COVID-19 and is digital-first, will have the opportunity to meet consumers in real life and allow them to test out the brand’s five products.

“We don’t really have a New York outlet for people to come and touch and feel the product and that’s obviously super important in beauty. This is a first foray of many into more physical stuff,” said Dubb.

While the brand declined to share expected sales figures for the day’s event, Dubb expects it to provide exposure and consumer insights. “The beauty landscape is always changing, so things like pop-ups or brand collaborations are a great way to test audience and feedback,” she said.

While guests will be able to purchase Isla Beauty products, those who spend more than $250 on Hill House Home merchandise will receive The Elixir, $56, as a gift-with-purchase. “It’s summer and the perfect product. It’s a really hydrating toner meets essence sort of step,” said Dubb. “It’s great for this heat and humidity.”

Shoppers will also be able to receive a Hill House Home-specific gift code for a new Isla Beauty product set to launch next month.