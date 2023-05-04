Isle of Paradise Bets Big on Body Care

Isle of Paradise is expanding its horizons — and assortment.

The brand, known for its buzzy tanning drops — #isleofparadise has more than 95 million views on TikTok — is introducing body care, including two three-stock-keeping-unit collections spanning exfoliants, cleansers and moisturizers. Prices range from $22 to $28. They debut this week at Sephora.

Though it’s a new category, Marc Elrick, founder and chief executive of Future Beauty Labs, Isle of Paradise’s parent company along with Byoma and Tan-Luxe, said it’s a natural progression of the brand’s raison d’être.

“It was always about how we make people feel like the best version of themselves, and how do we help them on the inside by helping them on the outside. For us, it’s combining that passion for body confidence, self-love, self-acceptance and that’s always been our DNA,” he said. “Our mission is to transform body care with efficacious products that transform your skin and, most importantly, how you feel.”

The Brilliantly Bright collection includes vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for brightening benefits; sister collection Confidently Clear relies on salicylic, lactic, mandelic and polyglutamic acid to smooth out skin.

Expanding into body care is also a large commercial opportunity, with industry sources projecting the category to reach $100 million in global retail sales for the brand during its first two years on the market.

Elrick didn’t comment on the estimates, but said his data-led innovation strategy has a proven track record. “We have this engine that relies on data, insight and intelligence from our customers — that informs and inspires the strategy,” Elrick said. “We’re highly connected and engaged… our customers were using our drops with other body products, and they were constantly asking for products that complement that.”

After assessing the category, Elrick also saw a space ripe for disruption. “Every single body care product was either very sensorial and fragrance-led, or very functional and clinical with no emotion,” he said. “We wanted to prove that both worlds could coexist.”

That feel-good factor is also central to the brand’s marketing around the launch. Elrick had his eureka moment in the shower, he said, and then dove into research on the benefits of showering. “I got myself down a rabbit hole of all this data on what I call the transformative power of the shower,” he said. “Morning showers are proven to increase creativity, and a cold shower can enhance blood circulation. In this space, it’s about the initiatives we’re going to launch and raise awareness from a wellness and health perspective, and give people tools and rituals that are clinically robust.”

The launch also coincides with success at other brands under Elrick’s purview. Byoma, for example, launched last year before expanding into Ulta Beauty in the fall, and at that time, was projected to hit between $300 million and $500 million in retail sales over the following three years. Elrick employs the same thinking across his stable of brands.

“This is going to change how people think about and use body care,” he said of the Isle of Paradise launch. “We did the same thing with self-tanning, and the same thing in skin care with Byoma. There’s a commonality — everything we do has intention.”