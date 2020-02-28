MILAN — As Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday called for the country to begin to get back to normal in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak there, the nation’s beauty industry is beginning to assess both the short- and long-term impact of the crisis.

According to preliminary data released by the Italian association of cosmetics companies Cosmetica Italia, in 2019 sales of the Italian beauty industry grew 2.3 percent to 11.9 billion euros compared to the previous year, with exports increasing 2.9 percent to 5 billion euros. The association initially forecast similar growth in the first half of 2020, but the coronavirus crisis might affect the prediction.