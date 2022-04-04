J Balvin, The Kid Laroi and Diplo Put a Colorful Twist on Men’s Grooming at the 2022 Grammys

The red carpet’s rule-breaking take on menswear is extending into grooming.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, stars across genres donned eye-popping hairstyles in an array of colors, exemplified by artists like Diplo, J Balvin, The Kid Laroi and Omer Fedi.

No stranger to taking risks with his oft-dyed buzz, reggaeton star J Balvin debuted a teal blue dye job at Sunday night’s ceremony, with the back of his head featuring a graffiti-style red heart.

J Balvin at the 64th annual Grammy Awards Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The trend, though, has become more mainstream as men look to do more than cover up aging with hair dye.

“In the past, men reached for hair color to cover gray hair,” said celebrity groomer and The Best Paste founder Kristan Serafino. “With social media and the ongoing desire to look your best via a good selfie, men are more inclined to push the limits of what used to be considered a safe zone of their hairstyle or hair color.”

Diplo showcased his blue hair at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Brian Friedman/Variety

American DJ and songwriter Diplo also had teal blue hair, a pivot from his previous green shade. The Kid Laroi, the 17-year-old rapper, switched up his blond locks in favor of a bubblegum-pink hue, while musician Omer Fedi had his signature bright red tresses at the event.

The Kid Laroi debuted his newly pink hair at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Brian Friedman/Variety

“After being sequestered during the pandemic with limited access to hairstylists and barbers, men came out with a new look. From growing hair out to shaving their hair off, it only makes sense that two years later, men are pushing the limits and a desire for change by embracing a boisterous hair color,” Serafino continued.

Omer Fedi with girlfriend Addison Rae at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Brian Friedman/Variety

Colored hair also had a heyday among female attendees at the 2022 Grammy Awards, with artists and entertainers such as Laverne Cox, Arlo Parks and Doechii all partaking in the trend.

