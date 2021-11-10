Jury Rejects Parlux Suit Against Jay-Z

A New York jury has rejected a $68 million lawsuit Parlux filed against Jay-Z’s company, a spokesperson for Jay-Z’s lawyer has confirmed to WWD.

In a statement, Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said, “we’re pleased with the verdict.”

The lawyer for Parlux, Anthony Viola, said via email that the jury found Wednesday that neither side breached the other, and that no damages were awarded.

Pat Werblin, vice president of public relations for Parlux, said the company was “disappointed” and said “Parlux plans to pursue all legal options available to it.”

The lawsuit dates back to 2016, when Parlux Fragrances and Perfumania Holdings Inc. sued Jay-Z’s company, S. Carter Enterprises, in a New York state court, alleging it lost $18 million as a result of Jay-Z and his company pulling out of contractual obligations, including promotional appearances, for his Gold Jay Z fragrance.

Jay-Z appeared in court in October to testify in the case, telling Viola that he was “on trial for something I didn’t do.”

The two parties argued in court over the distribution for the fragrance, with Jay-Z’s lawyer, Spiro, arguing his client had intended for Gold Jay Z to be marketed “in very high-end stores.”

“He wanted the brand to be global and international,” Spiro said, in October. “He had a plan.”

Gold Jay Z was meant to debut at Barneys, with eventual rollouts at Sephora and Macy’s, according to WWD’s original reporting in 2013.

