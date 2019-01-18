Jean Ford, co-founder of Benefit Cosmetics, died of cancer at 71.

Jean Ford, co-founder of Benefit Cosmetics, died of cancer at 71.



Jean Ann Ford, the co-founder of Benefit Cosmetics, has died.

She was 71, and passed from cancer, a spokeswoman for Benefit Cosmetics told WWD.

Ford is survived by her twin and Benefit co-founder Jane Ford, daughters Maggie Ford Danielson and Ann Ford Danielson, and four grandchildren.

Jean and Jane co-founded Benefit Cosmetics, the whimsical brand behind products like They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara and Watt’s Up highlighter, in 1976. The pair sold a controlling stake in the brand to LVMH in 1999, and later sold the rest of their shares and exited the brand in 2012.

Benefit
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus