Jean Ann Ford, the co-founder of Benefit Cosmetics, has died.

She was 71, and passed from cancer, a spokeswoman for Benefit Cosmetics told WWD.

Ford is survived by her twin and Benefit co-founder Jane Ford, daughters Maggie Ford Danielson and Ann Ford Danielson, and four grandchildren.

Jean and Jane co-founded Benefit Cosmetics, the whimsical brand behind products like They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara and Watt’s Up highlighter, in 1976. The pair sold a controlling stake in the brand to LVMH in 1999, and later sold the rest of their shares and exited the brand in 2012.