Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms.
As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.
“The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.
“I had really troublesome hair, and always had to deal with it,” Aniston continued. “Then, I worked with a couple of hair companies as an actor for hire with minimal investment. When that partnership came to a close, I still had a serious bug for this industry. I still had more to do, and more ideas, and more products that I wanted to create,” she told Beauty Inc, referring to her 2012 deal with Living Proof, in which she served as ambassador and product creator .
Aniston exited from Living Proof amid that brand’s 2016 sale to Unilever — but intellectual curiosity in the science of hair care pushed her back into the business.
“I had a certain amount of involvement creatively,” Aniston said of her time with Living Proof. “[When] that ended, I wanted to be brought behind the curtain, into the lab and understand the science — how you can take these ingredients and shampoos that are damaging the hair, ultimately, and replace them with some new molecule that will enhance the health of your hair.”
“I’m not just a name on a product — I have a financial investment, I have emotional investment, and creative investment,” she continued. “It’s a full-time job, that’s the difference.”
Aniston’s timing was spot on. LolaVie launched in 2021 with a detangler — just as prestige hair care was really taking off. The category maintains its position as the fastest-growing in prestige beauty, having grown 24 percent in the quarter ending in June, per data from the NPD Group. According to the same data, “clean” hair care brands comprised almost 25 percent of sales, a 5-point share gain year-over-year.
Moreover, the appetite for celebrity brands shows no signs of waning, although competition has heated up across all categories. As reported by WWD, though, megawatt founders do not a brand make. Among the most successful are those that have a significant involvement from the founders, efficacious products and operational savvy. To that end, Aniston tapped beauty veterans Joel Ronkin and Amy Sachs, both of whom she worked with at Elizabeth Arden on a namesake fragrance, as cofounders, chief executive and president, respectively.
During Year One, LolaVie launched with Glossing Detangler, $25; Perfecting Leave-In, $29, and Lightweight Hair Oil, $32. The products are vegan and cruelty free, and the emphasis is on results. Executives declined to comment on first-year sales, but sources estimate volume will hit between $15 million and $20 million.