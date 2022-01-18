Jeremy Scott, Furtuna Skin Team Up on Collector’s Set

Furtuna Skin‘s collaboration with Jeremy Scott has finally hit shelves.

The skin care brand, which harvests its ingredients on an 800-acre farm in Sicily, launched a collector’s edition in partnership with the designer on Tuesday. Dubbed Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collector’s Edition, the box set features four of the brand’s stockkeeping units in addition to a pink bag that doubles as a purse and travel kit.

The product assortment provides an introduction to the brand’s products. It includes 15-ml sizes of its Micellar Essence, Face & Eye Serum, Biphase Moisturizing Oil, and an 18g size of its Replenishing Balm. The edition, priced at $310, is available on Furtuna Skin’s website and at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“At Furtuna Skin, we believe you can care deeply about clean beauty, potent ingredients and sustainability while still embracing high style, luxury craftsmanship and sex appeal,” said Agatha Luczo, founder and chief creative officer of Furtuna Skin, in a joint statement with Scott. “To partner with my longtime friend Jeremy, who I admire professionally and personally, is a match made in…Italy.”

Added Scott, “I am so excited to join forces with Agatha [Luczo], with whom I have such a long history, to create this fun and exciting high-fashion moment around her products, which I use and love. Since Furtuna Skin is made from these farm-foraged, natural ingredients, I wanted to juxtapose that with something unapologetically bright and outrageously textured to make a statement and celebrate our partnership.”

