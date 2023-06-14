Jessica McGuinty, Jessicurl Founder, Dies at 47

Jessica McGuinty, the entrepreneur who founded hair care brand Jessicurl, has died. She was 47.

McGuinty died the evening of June 10 at her home in southern California. The cause of death was Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, an “aggressive collection of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues with a scarcity of treatment options” which she was diagnosed with earlier this year, according to a statement from Cedar Reuben, Jessicurl’s president.

The statement also said that “over the last few years, Jess had taken more of a supporting role in the company to concentrate on her health, and left the success of Jessicurl in the capable hands of her hand-picked management team. Jessicurl will continue to grow our presences locally and internationally with the newfound vigor of protecting her legacy and keeping her positive spirit alive in all of our endeavors.”

She founded the brand in 2002, and it is currently distributed in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and the E.U. via its website. It debuted with the flaxseed-based Rockin’ Ringlets Styling Potion, which McGuinty had initially formulated in her kitchen, according to the brand’s website. It also relaunched with new packaging and a new website earlier this year.

Jessicurl’s current assortment spans cleansing products, stylers and accessories like shower caps and silk scrunchies. The products are celiac-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan.

McGuinty was an early arriver to the category of hair care brands catering to curly and textured types, which has gained momentum in recent years and includes brands like Curlsmith, Pattern Beauty and Mielle Organics, among others.

Plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a future date, per the statement.