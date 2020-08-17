Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey launched an app in the middle of a global pandemic, and now she’s amping up its offerings.

Fyfe Beauty, the app she launched earlier this year, has gained new artists contributing video content, as well as added brands to the platform’s e-commerce component. Hairstylists Adir Abergel and Chris McMillan now join makeup artist Molly R. Stern on the platform. It also features a section called the Shade Arcade, allowing users to try on various shades virtually.

“I wanted brands to see what was being offered,” Dempsey said. “I wanted brands to understand that we can all work together.” She considers the expansions as going hand-in-hand with artist tutorials educating consumers and products they can later shop. “They have the same goal: they want to educate and teach other people. Through the Fyfe app, it’s your own way to connect with the artist.”

Brands that have also joined the app include Chantecaille, Virtue and Drunk Elephant. McMillan, who collaborated with Drunk Elephant on its hair-care line, uses the products in his own videos. “I’m known as the lazy-girl makeup artist, I’m about out-the-door makeup, I don’t believe in wasting people’s time,” Dempsey said. “This is the future, this is how people should be getting their information. Why not get the information, click-and-buy your products and get out?”

That being said, Dempsey said she ultimately gives the artists free rein to use whatever tools and products they prefer. “This isn’t sponsored, we don’t have any rules because I want them to be who they are. That’s how they represent the brands authentically,” she said. “Right now, brands are more intrigued working on this type of platform because it highlights how artists work with the actual products.”

