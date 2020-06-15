PARIS – Nutricosmetics company Lashilé Beauty has a new investor: Joël Palix.

The founder of boutique consultancy Palix Unlimited, and former chief executive officer of Feelunique.com and Clarins Fragrance Group, has taken a minority stake in the ingestible cosmetics company, which was founded in Marseille, France, in spring 2019.

As the beauty and health categories continue to collide at an increasingly quickening pace, brands spanning the two are increasingly on investors’ radars.

Lashilé Beauty is the brainchild of Yoann Assouline, Johan Adida and Fanny Adida.

Palix joins them on the company’s board of directors and will advise the founders on Lashilé Beauty’s strategy and international expansion while readying the company for other new investors.

Lashilé Beauty markets a range of gummies, including Good Hair, Good Sun, Good Skin and Good Detox. Its most recent additions were Good Slim, Good Diet and Good Burn. A bottle of 60 gummies goes for about 25 euros.

The brand sells online via its own e-commerce and pharmacies’ platforms. It has run a TV campaign in France and advertisements on social media.

“Lashilé’s concept, which links protection and immunity with sensuality, is innovative and perfectly adapted to new consumers’ expectations,” Palix said in a statement.

The executive also holds a stake in and sits on the board of Rowse, a plant-based beauty startup cofounded by Gabriela Salord and Nuria Val.