John Legend’s Loved01 Opens Pop-up

John Legend’s Loved01 has some new digs.

The unisex skin and body care brand, now five months old, will host its first pop-up at Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City Mall from July 16 through Aug. 6.

“We want customers to be able to submerse themselves in the brand in the most flagship of ways,” said Loved01 president Kia Lowe. “Flagships are very much typically reserved for luxury brands; we feel like we’re a luxury brand, but at a price point that everyone can participate in.”

At the pop-up — which was designed to mirror the brand’s earthy, neutral-toned packaging — consumers can learn about Legend’s mission toward inclusive beauty and explore Loved01’s six-product collection. Sold at Walmart and CVS Health, the brand offers hybrid face and body moisturizers, washes and oils, as well as a Shave Cream, Exfoliating Cleanser and a Toning Mist, ranging in price from $10 to $15.

“We want people to feel [the pop-up] is a modern apothecary dedicated to the needs of melanin-rich skin — that they can feel seen and appreciated in a luxurious, beautiful space,” said Lowe, adding consumers will be able to test products at the pop-up, which they typically aren’t able to do in a mass retail environment. “Here, you’ll be able to touch, feel play, learn about the ingredients in a more fleshed out way.”

Inside the Loved01 pop-up. courtesy

The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and on July 22 will feature a musical performance by Legend. Tickets to the concert start at $10 and will benefit Legend’s charity, HumanLevel, which aims to support marginalized communities.

“We’re still a baby brand — there are a lot of people who have never heard of Loved01, so our big mission is increasing brand awareness and getting samples into everyone’s hands,” said Lowe, noting the brand’s hero is its face and body moisturizer, while the exfoliating cleanser is number-two in terms of unit sales.

This fall, Loved01 will roll out its first new products including bar soaps, cleansing wipes and hand soaps and lotions.

“Our core capsule collection is the heart of the brand, so we will continue to push that, but the newness complements the core,” Lowe said.