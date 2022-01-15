Jones Road Expands Into Credo, Prose Goes to Canada and More Brands on the Move

Beauty brands are starting off 2022 with a bang, from a distribution standpoint.

A slew of brands across categories — hair, skin care and makeup — are casting a wider net on distribution.

Products from Prose, which is launching in Canada. courtesy

Chief among them is Prose, the d-to-c hair care brand, which launches on its site in Canada on Jan. 19. It is the brand’s first foray outside of the U.S. and, according to Megan Streeter, the company’s chief marketing officer, it won’t be the last.

“The company has been growing two to three times in revenue growth this past year,” she said. “We see an opportunity globally to be able to deliver as we look in terms of Canada. 17 percent of customers there have expressed interest in Prose.”

To support the expansion, Prose has doubled the size of its manufacturing site. Last year, it introduced new automation machines that increased production fourfold. Among other milestones, it became a public Benefit Corporation and has reached climate neutrality. Last year, it also expanded into supplements. Industry sources estimate Prose’s revenues to reach past $100 million in 2022.

It also is contributing to two new Canadian organizations for Indigenous people, Raven Trust and Coastal First Nations. “There’s been a lot of reconciliation payments from the Canadian government to the Indigenous population,” Streeter said. “We want to be a company that is better for good.”

Mutha Body Butter. Courtesy of Violet Grey

Skin care brand Mutha is also moving into new geographies. The brand, founded by Hope Smith in 2019, has launched with Cult Beauty in the U.K. this week, starting with its three facial products and its original body offerings, an oil and a butter.

Jones Road by Bobbi Brown. Courtesy of Jones Road

Jones Road, the makeup and skin care brand founded by Bobbi Brown in 2020, has gone into all 10 Credo Beauty doors, as well as online. When the brand launched, WWD reported that sales could reach $20 million in retail sales for its first year on the market. It is Jones Road’s first foray into retail distribution since Brown introduced the line.

The SPF brand Everyday Humans is also broadening its reach. The brand, which launched d-to-c but has been available on target.com since last year, is going into 717 Target doors in February. Currently, it already has existing partnerships with Ulta Beauty, J.C. Penney, Revolve, Free People and more.

Winky Lux Balms Matt_Coch

Stateside, other brands are entering new retail doors as well. Winky Lux, the vegan skin care and makeup brand, is entering 350 Ulta Beauty doors this March. Last year, the brand had gone into Target.

A Billie razor Courtesy

Walmart is also beefing up its offerings. It is the first retail partner of Billie, the razor brand acquired by Schick last year. Starting this week, the products will be available in more than 4,000 Walmart locations in the U.S., as well as on Walmart.com.

