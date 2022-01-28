Joya, Minions Join Forces on Collectible Candles

Fragrance brand Joya has taken an animated turn with its latest collaboration.

The Brooklyn-based brand, founded by Frederick Bouchardy, is debuting a collection based on the Minions, the Disney characters in its “Despicable Me” franchise. The three candles, which launched this month on its website and Hypebeast, are priced from $250 to $270 each.

“Collaboration plays a humongous role in what we do, because this is an entrepreneurial venture,” Bouchardy said. “They’re an opportunity for us to take on another voice and to explore our own capabilities, as well as another side of ourselves.”

The Minions collection, Bouchardy reasoned, would bring in a new customer to the brand given the high price points for the three candles. “They have such a strong brand awareness. You go anywhere in the world and people know what those little guys are,” he said. “The customer is the novelty collector. It’s collecting cars, toys. We have an audience who realizes what we’re doing is complex.”

Next up for Joya: a collection created with Lucali, the beloved Brooklyn, N.Y., pizzeria. “It is calling out these key ingredients from founder Mark Iacono’s life, including his grandfather’s drink, which was an espresso shot with Sambuca in it,” Bouchardy said. Of course, the collection, launching for National Pizza Day, nods to the restaurant’s signature item, too — with a limited-edition, sautéed garlic candle.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Madewell Teams Up With Backdrop for ‘Studio Hours’ Collaboration

The 26 Best Luxury Candles With Scents Made to Impress This Holiday Season

Hermès Opens Pop-up Gym Experience in Brooklyn