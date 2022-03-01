EXCLUSIVE: Kara Trousdale Joins Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer

Beautycounter, an early “clean” beauty proponent, has tapped Kara Trousdale as chief commercial officer, WWD has learned.

Trousdale was previously at Amazon for eight years, most recently serving as chief marketing officer for Amazon Fashion since September 2021.

At Beautycounter, the executive will aim to widen accessibility of “clean” beauty as she oversees the brand’s omnichannel model, focusing on scaling retail and e-commerce.

“As a longtime customer and admirer of the business, I am thrilled to join Beautycounter as chief commercial officer,” Trousdale said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to work in beauty. Consumers are demanding safer products and greater transparency, and Beautycounter is leading on both fronts. I’m honored to have the opportunity to help grow this mission-driven business that puts the health of its consumers and the planet first.”

The new appointment comes at a time when Beautycounter — based in Santa Monica, Calif. — is valued at no less than $1 billion, as secured as part of its partnership with The Carlyle Group in April 2021.

“Kara’s innovative approach to brand expansion coupled with her passion for Beautycounter’s mission make her the perfect fit for the chief commercial officer role,” Beautycounter founder Gregg Renfrew said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Kara in this next phase of our growth.”

Renfrew has stepped into a new chapter at the company with the role of executive chair, “to deepen her focus on advocacy, community engagement and brand innovation,” according to Beautycounter.

Marc Rey took over as chief executive officer in February, as reported by WWD.

“Kara is an exceptional business strategist with an impressive track record of growing brands, having a deep, nuanced understanding of the needs of the modern consumer,” Rey said in a statement. “She will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to accelerate the growth of the business.”