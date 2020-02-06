By  on February 6, 2020

Karamo Brown, “Queer Eye’s” culture expert, is taking on grooming, too.

Brown, along with two alumni of Honest Company, is the cofounder of a new Los Angeles-based personal-care brand called Mantl. The company, which has been in the works for the past two years, will offer grooming products for bald and balding men. It is Brown’s first venture in the beauty industry and was appealing to the Netflix star because of his own struggles with baldness — a topic he has previously discussed on “Queer Eye.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers