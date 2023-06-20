KCD Broadens Beauty Offering

KCD is beefing up its beauty services and clientele.

The fashion communications firm has created a new segment of its business meant to better serve beauty companies, and beauty divisions of fashion brands with media relations. The move is marked by key hires, as well as the addition of Tom Ford Beauty to its roster, effective immediately.

“Our insight into the interconnected fashion and lifestyle industries has proven invaluable to our clients,” said Rachna Shah, partner and managing director of KCD. “As we saw clients looking to fortify how their brand values translate within all segments of their business, we felt we could leverage our credibility to forge and fortify relationships across their fashion, beauty and cultural ecosystems. This dedicated beauty focus will combine our expertise in media relations, influencer strategy and guest experience with team members across these areas of the agency.”

To that end, KCD tapped LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton alumna Jamie Karp to oversee the beauty segment as vice president of media relations. Karp most recently led earned and paid media for Givenchy Beauty and Kenzo Parfums. She is one of three New York-based hires, and additional hires will also join the KCD Paris and London offices. The beauty team will work in lockstep with the preexisting digital teams on overarching strategy.

It also comes after the Estée Lauder Cos.’ acquisition of Tom Ford, the largest deal in Lauder’s history, last year. KCD has been the agency of record for Tom Ford’s fashion business since 2018. Current beauty clients include Paco Rabanne, Galenic, Lancôme and Victoria’s Secret.