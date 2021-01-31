A celebration of individuality reverberated from the recent Paris and Milan’s men’s ready-to-wear virtual presentations for fall 2021, for which makeup artists and hairstylists generally opted to enhance each model’s own personal beauty — rather than shoehorn them into a single look.

Dior’s creative and image director for makeup Peter Philips kept things unfussy.

“It’s a very natural look, with beautiful skin,” he said before shooting the fashion collection’s video. “There are nice hydrated lips and a little bit on the eyebrows. There’s no conceptual makeup.”

Similarly, hairstylists respected each texture, delivering an array of different looks, as seen at houses including Ermenegildo Zegna and Fendi in Milan. Such a freedom of self-expression often resulted in longer coifs, like the various bobs noted at Prada, MSGM and Etro, among others.

“The look took inspiration from the desire of freedom and travel, but at the same time, it was intended to enhance the individuality and uniqueness of each person,” said Davide Diodovich at Etro. In particular, he referenced mullets because “it’s a very fluid and unisex cut.”

“Respecting the individuality of each model, this style was customized according to each hair texture,” he said.

In Paris, individual beauty was also featured at Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten and Officine Generale.

