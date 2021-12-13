Kenneth Cole, Pura Join Forces for Home Fragrance

Home fragrance has gained a new entrant from the fashion sphere.

Fashion brand Kenneth Cole has collaborated with diffuser manufacturer Pura on its first assortment of home fragrances. The two scents, called Aim to Teas and Go Fig-ure, are available individually for $18 or as a box set with a diffuser for $85. They are sold on both Kenneth Cole’s and Pura’s websites.

For Pura, the rationale behind the partnership was twofold. Not only would Kenneth Cole’s brand recognition translate into consumer interest, but it would bring in new demographics as well.

“Our model thus far has revolved around being able to partner with home fragrance brands where it makes sense for our consumer,” said Kevin Cheesman, vice president of business development at Pura.

Cheesman reasoned that Kenneth Cole’s authority in fragrance — and track record with male consumers — made it an appealing partner. “Looking at Kenneth Cole, we want to partner with globally recognized brands that have a fragrance presence. The goal is to tap into a new customer demographic that’s maybe not as familiar with Pura,” he said.

“Most of our customer base is female, so we’re really hoping to expand and acquire a bit more of a male demographic, and be able to go upstream a bit in terms of age demographic as well and appeal to a bit older of a user,” he continued.

The two scents are meant to lean into the self care aspect of home fragrance, which drove sales throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “When Pura partnered with Givaudan for this collaboration, the innovative approach was focused on wellness and some of their technologies,” said Mara Dumski, Pura’s chief fragrance experience officer, adding that Aim to Teas was meant to lend itself to a spa-like feel.

Aim to Teas’ notes include sparkling orange, spearmint and white tea; Go Fig-ure includes bergamot, fig and jasmine.

“At Kenneth Cole, our objective is to design products that have a reason to exist in the world. In collaboration with Pura, we have created a home fragrance that can be part of individuals’ everyday life while having a positive impact on their well being,” said Kenneth Cole, the brand’s chairman and chief creative officer, in a statement.

