Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Key Beauty Trends From the Met Gala 2023

From relaxed glamour to bold eye looks, here are the beauty trends that dominated the Met Gala red carpet.

Lil Nas X
Paloma Elsesser wears makeup by Fara Homidi.
Eva Chen wears makeup by Daniel Martin.
Sienna Miller wears makeup by Wendy Rowe.
Florence Pugh wears makeup by Alex Babsky.
View ALL 27 Photos

Fashion’s biggest night was big on beauty, too.

The 2023 Met Gala, which also marked the opening of the Met Museum’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition, saw attendees going full-steam ahead on the fantastical — and the fun.

While Lil Nas X and Sienna Miller went for the ornamental, Gisele Bündchen joined Irina Shayk and Nicole Kidman who opted for a more laid-back version of glam. Men and women also went for bold eyes, while a slew of stars wore their hair high. Here, a breakdown of the key trends from the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

Extreme Ornamentation — If it’s not baroque, fix it. In tune with Lagerfeld’s love of all things 18th century, some guests went as gilded as possible.

Relaxed Glamour — Elegance is ease, at least for these red carpet heavyweights, who pared back their hair and makeup to let their clothes shine.

Bold Eyes — Many attendees upped the ante on eye makeup, opting for iridescent shades and crystalline lids.

Age of the Updo — For a gaggle of gala-goers, the higher the hair, the better.

Boy Beauty — Both men and women played with boyish haircuts and gleaming skin for beauty à la garçonne.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad