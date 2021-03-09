Following its partnership with makeup artist Patrick Ta, Ipsy has tapped Khloé Kardashian to curate its second Glam Bag X collection.

The monthly subscription service’s new program is offered as an upgrade to existing subscribers of Ipsy’s Glam Bag or Glam Bag Plus. Priced at $55, Glam Bag X delivers eight full-sized beauty products four times a year valued up to $529.

“I love that Ipsy celebrates unique beauty, because to me, beauty is all about self-expression,” Kardashian said in an exclusive statement. “I’ve been so fortunate to have access to the best products and the most amazing team of experts, and with my Glam Bag X collection, I wanted to be able to share what I’ve learned over the years. I’ve included the products that I consider essential to my beauty routine and it was important to me that we’re able to make them accessible.”

Brands that Kardashian has chosen as part of her selection are Charlotte Tilbury, 111Skin Anastasia Beverly Hills, Herbivore Botanicals, Morphe, MAC Cosmetics, Olaplex and RMS Beauty. Products include Charlotte Tilbury’s “Magic Cream,” Herbivore Botanicals’ “Exfoliating Glow Facial” and 111Skin’s “Rose Gold Booster.”

While personalizing the offerings for its members based on their individual needs, Ipsy’s Glam Bag includes five “deluxe” sample-sized products for $12 a month (worth $50), while the Glam Bag Plus program delivers five full-sized beauty products for $25 a month (worth $120 or more).