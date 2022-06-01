Kim Kardashian Debuts SKKN by Kim Skin Care Line

The saturated world of celebrity skin care has a new contender.

Kim Kardashian is debuting her latest venture on Wednesday, a skin care brand called Skkn by Kim. Kardashian’s own skin care routine and her 15-year journey battling psoriasis inspired the brand, according to a statement.

“In all of my business endeavors, I’ve been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly crafted and universally loved products that are performance driven — and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skin care brand,” Kardashian said in a statement.

Due to her battle with psoriasis, Kardashian looked to creating “clean” formulas that were dermatologically tested. The products are said to work on “all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity.”

Skkn by Kim is launching with nine products: a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil. Products include the Skkn by Kim toner, which uses double acidic and enzymatic exfoliation through a blend of enzymes, AHAs and witch hazel meant to reduce the appearance of pores and enhance the skin’s texture; an exfoliator, which is made with pomegranate and pumpkin enzymes and aims to deeply cleanse the skin, and oil drops, which are described as a “supercharged Vita-C Glow Oil” that promote glowing skin.

The products are housed in refillable packaging, following in the footsteps of brands like Dove and The Body Shop. Prices range from $43 for a cleanser to $95 for face oils. Refills start at $37. The nine-step routine comes to market when consumers and brands alike are minimizing their routines and assortments. In April, KraveBeauty even started an initiative called “Slow Down Skincare” to caution brands against overproduction, and shoppers against overconsumption.

“Followed by millions around the world, Kim is a global icon and a beauty authority, who is redefining consumer engagement and the direct-to-consumer model,” said Vanessa Reggiardo, general manager for the brand at Coty.

The line will launch exclusively direct-to-consumer on a new platform that will feature “tutorials and educational Kim content encouraging consumers to customize their own bespoke skin-care regimens,” said Reggiardo.

Kardashian joins Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Victoria Beckham, Scarlett Johansson and others who have also parlayed robust followings into skin care businesses. The category was particularly attractive to her given her experience with psoriasis, which often results in a rash on the skin.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skin care discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to take care of it,” Kardashian continued. “Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

The launch comes nearly a year after Kardashian announced she was shuttering her KKW Beauty brand in order to relaunch the brand. At the time, it was speculated that Kardashian’s decision to close the beauty brand was to drop the “W” from KKW due to her divorce proceedings from Kanye West.

However, a source close to Kardashian told WWD at the time that the rebrand had “nothing to do with dropping the ‘W’ from KKW.”

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging. The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

As of March, Kardashian’s and West’s divorce has been finalized and Kardashian has dropped “West” from her legal name.

This April, Kardashian also announced she was shuttering KKW Fragrance and relaunching the brand at a later date.

Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim is launching solely with skin care products. A spokesperson for the brand declined to comment on plans for the makeup and fragrance businesses.

Kardashian first announced she’d be entering skin care following Coty Inc.’s deal with Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands in June 2020, where the beauty conglomerate paid $200 million for a 20 percent stake in the brands.

In March 2021, Kardashian filed a trademark request for Skkn by Kim. The trademark was filed for an array of products under skin care, hair care, nail care and supplements.

Skkn by Kim will be available for purchase starting June 21 on Skknbykim.com.

