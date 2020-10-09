Consumers have increasingly focused on wellness and clean beauty during the pandemic, and preliminary data from Klarna indicates that mind-set will carry into the holiday season, which is starting earlier than normal. “One third of shoppers say they’ll begin [shopping] before Black Friday,” said Michela Griffin, commercial lead, beauty and accessories at Klarna, citing a survey the bank conducted with its shoppers. “It’s hard to say what will really be top of mind, but we can say that clean beauty and wellness will continue being a focus. We say internally, the theme will be ‘health over wealth.’”

Playing into the phenomenon is an increasingly educated customer base, paying more attention to product ingredient stories and education given the abundance of free time in quarantine. “Consumers have more time on their hands, and they’re becoming increasingly curated with what they gift others,” she added. “Whether that’s fitness packages or skin-care products, it’s something to make them feel whole.” Here, the top 10 wish-listed items on the Klarna app, from July through September.

Top 10 Wish-listed Items:

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème Glossier FutureDew

Source: Klarna

Time period: July to September

For more from WWD.com, see:

Nearly Half of Consumers Have Started Holiday Shopping — Online

Accenture’s Research Predicts a More ‘Human’ Holiday Season

Salesforce: Holidays Will Swamp Delivery Systems