Klarna’s 10 Most-Saved Beauty Products of Summer 2022

Seven out of Klarna’s 10 most-wish-listed beauty products from May through July were fragrances, but it's blush that has endured the most significant increase in purchases made with the platform.

Dior Sauvage Johnny Depp
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette, which Johnny Depp is the face of, rose in popularity during the actor's legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, and is one of Klarna's most-saved beauty products of 2022. Courtesy of dior

Fragrance is dominating the wish lists — and shopping baskets — of consumers this summer. 

Online purchases of fragrance with Klarna have increased by 81 percent versus the same period last year, and the category also largely commands the platform’s list of most-saved beauty products of summer 2022. 

Despite this, it’s blush that has endured the most significant increase in demand on the platform as of late, with online purchases of blush products made with Klarna rising by 672 percent in June 2022 versus June 2021. The TikTok-viral Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush reigns as Klarna’s most-saved blush this summer. 

Purchases of black eyeliner and lip stain made with Klarna have also increased by 109 and 43 percent, respectively, in June 2022 versus June 2021. 

Here, Klarna’s most-wish-listed beauty products in the U.S. from May through July. 

  1. Tom Ford Beauty Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
  2. Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum
  3. Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
  4. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
  5. Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Night Luxe Fragrance Gift
  6. Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
  7. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
  8. Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum Spray 
  9. Gucci Mémoire D’une Odeur Eau de Parfum
  10. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

