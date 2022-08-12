Klarna’s 10 Most-Saved Beauty Products of Summer 2022

Fragrance is dominating the wish lists — and shopping baskets — of consumers this summer.

Online purchases of fragrance with Klarna have increased by 81 percent versus the same period last year, and the category also largely commands the platform’s list of most-saved beauty products of summer 2022.

Despite this, it’s blush that has endured the most significant increase in demand on the platform as of late, with online purchases of blush products made with Klarna rising by 672 percent in June 2022 versus June 2021. The TikTok-viral Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush reigns as Klarna’s most-saved blush this summer.

Purchases of black eyeliner and lip stain made with Klarna have also increased by 109 and 43 percent, respectively, in June 2022 versus June 2021.

Here, Klarna’s most-wish-listed beauty products in the U.S. from May through July.