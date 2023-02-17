Klarna’s Top Beauty Products of January

Klarna’s ranking of consumers’ top saved beauty products remains ever-fluid.

When it comes to fragrance — one of the most frequent items of consumers’ buy now, pay later beauty purchases — Fenty Eau de Parfum, Prada Candy, Chanel Coco Mademoiselle and Chance Eau Tendre have dethroned the top-ranking fragrances of summer 2022, which included: Armani Beauty My Way, Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold, Gucci Mémoire D’une Odeur and Dior Sauvage.

“Prada is having a moment, and consumers are just choosing fragrance as an entry point to the brand,” said Raji Behal, Klarna’s global head of partner success and marketing. “Gucci, in general, has been downtrending, so it’s not surprising to see it dropped from the ranking.”

The ranking’s complete overturn extends beyond fragrance, too: “We’re definitely seeing this trend of minimalist beauty growing, with consumers focusing on products that are going to improve their overall skin and well-being rather than covering it up,” Behal said.

To this end, Solawave’s red light therapy wand has not only entered the ranking, but claimed the top spot for January, and the momentum of Renpho’s heated eye massager, which claims migraine-relieving capabilities and combats eye puffiness, also signifies the growing cultural shift toward DIY beauty.

Here, Klarna’s top saved beauty products for January.