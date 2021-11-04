KNC Beauty, Champion Co-design Capsule Line

KNC Beauty’s fashion ties continue to grow with a new Champion partnership.

Kristen Noel Crawley and her beauty brand have co-designed Champion’s most size-inclusive capsule collection to date. The offerings span hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, bike shorts, leggings and T-shirts, with prices ranging from $35 to $70.

Champion x KNC Beauty will be available on Nov. 6 at Complex Con, which Crawley will host for the first time. The capsule will officially launch on Nov. 17 via Champion’s website and at retail partners such as Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Nordstrom, PacSun, RSVP Gallery and Tilly’s.

“Champion is a legacy American brand,” Crawley told WWD via Zoom. “I love that it [is] the first all-inclusive sizing line — extra small to 3X. I delved into their history and found out that they were the first company to create the sports bra. They’ve always had a woman-focused agenda even before it was the movement.”

Crawley has cultivated a woman-focused agenda of her own through initiatives such as her KNC School of Beauty, created to support Black beauty brand founders.

The entrepreneur has long been a tastemaker within the world of streetwear, having opened a men’s store called RSVP Gallery with her husband, Don, more than a decade ago. In July, her beauty company collaborated with Bape, the Nigo-founded streetwear brand whose camo prints inspired KNC Beauty’s original packaging.

Despite such on-brand collaborations, Crawley said she has so far been passive in her approach to working with fashion companies, waiting “for people to come to me.”

“I don’t know if it’s an insecurity or what,” she said. “Of course I have ideas, but I don’t like to push ideas on people, and I want it to be a genuine partnership. When big companies think of me and have a great idea and reach out, that’s the process I like.”

This weekend, Crawley will return to Complex Con as its host and with her biggest KNC Beauty booth yet. She leveraged her Complex Con partnership to comp booths for five women-owned brands. Crawley chose four of the brand founders organically and found the fifth via an Instagram giveaway.

“The one winner from Instagram got a budget for buildout, [which is] a very big financial burden,” Crawley said. “You have to pay for the booth, the buildout, all these things. It makes me happy to be able to help these ladies and expose their brand to thousands of people.”

