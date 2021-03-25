Kristen Noel Crawley, founder of KNC Beauty, is the woman responsible for your favorite celebrities’ and influencers’ pink lip masks. The entrepreneur has teamed up with Revlon to launch KNC School of Beauty, which was developed in celebration of Black History Month.

The series of free virtual entrepreneur classes was created for Black beauty brand founders, who can can submit their business plan for a chance to win one of four prizes.

The first-place prize is comprised of $10,000 from Revlon and a five-hour business coaching with the New Voices Foundation, which aims to support female entrepreneurs of color in developing and scaling their businesses.