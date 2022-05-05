Korres Opens New York Store With In-House Recycle Lab

Korres has opened a new store in New York featuring an in-house Recycle Lab.

The store is the second of its kind for the Greek beauty brand, with its first in-store Recycle Lab having opened in Athens in 2020.

The 750-square-foot shop located on Elizabeth Street in Manhattan’s NoLIta will allow consumers to not only shop Korres products, but also partake in immersive experiences including customized skin care consultations, master classes and other events throughout the year.

“Sometimes, experiences are even more important than a product,” said Lena Philippou-Korres, cofounder and chief innovation officer of the brand. “At the end of the day, you can buy a product — but an experience, you cannot buy.”

Executed in partnership with the New York City division of nonprofit organization Precious Plastics, the Recycle Lab will allow customers to bring plastic product empties from any brand to be reprocessed into new products, such as combs or tote bags, through an alternative plastic recycling system.

“They are the perfect partner for us to deliver this,” said Philippou-Korres of Precious Plastics, whom Korres also partnered with in 2020 for its first Recycle Lab in Athens.

Korres’ new New York store. Photo courtesy of Korres.

Korres has also enlisted the help of Parsons School of Design faculty, students and alumni such as professor of modeling and technology Dave Marin, who will be available on-site to guide visitors through the recycling process.

The store will feature the largest collection of Korres products available at any of its locations to date, with the entire selection of Korres.com offerings available as well as some in-store exclusives.

Within its first nine months of opening, the Athens Recycle Lab recycled over one ton of plastic. Because the New York Recycle Lab is smaller, located at the back of the store, the brand has not yet pinpointed a recycling volume goal but is focusing efforts on educating the public on the importance of recycling.

“The primary purpose is not really to recycle tons of plastic,” said Philippou-Korres. “It’s to get people involved, educated and excited about recycling and giving a second opportunity to waste.”

