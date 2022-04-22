KraveBeauty Launches Slow Down Skincare Initiative

In honor of Earth Day, KraveBeauty has launched its Slow Down Skincare initiative to #PressReset, encouraging consumers and brands alike to reexamine their contributions to the overproduction and overconsumption of skin care and beauty products.

To illustrate its message of slowing down, KraveBeauty has put a spin on the classic children’s tale, “The Tortoise and the Hare,” in which “the tortoise” models the brand’s philosophy of intentional, gradual progress, ultimately winning the race.

From KraveBeauty’s animated short adaptation of “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Photo Courtesy of KraveBeauty

With this initiative, KraveBeauty seeks to not only bring awareness to the unsustainably rapid growth of the beauty industry, but show consumers and brands alike how they can #PressReset on the ever-increasing proliferation of products.

“Our industry is starting to look more like the fast-fashion industry and we know how that goes,” said Liah Yoo, founder of KraveBeauty. “The biggest key to reducing companies’ environmental impact is not increasing the recyclability of a whole lot of unnecessary products, but committing to responsible production and encouraging customers to buy intentionally.”

According to estimates from Krave, more than 3,000 new beauty brands launch every year in the U.S., and roughly 120 billion units of packaging are produced by the global cosmetics industry annually.

Despite the prevailing belief that increased product output ensures greater success for a brand, KraveBeauty’s sales have increased 250 percent year-over-year, even as the company has remained rooted firmly in its philosophy that “less is best,” only releasing small collections where it sees fit.

From KraveBeauty’s animated short adaptation of “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Photo courtesy of KraveBeauty

The newly launched campaign is an extension of KraveBeauty’s 2020 Slow Down Skincare initiative, in which the brand committed not to launch any products for a year, instead taking time to assess its portfolio, further implement recyclable packaging in its products and determine what it is that consumers truly needed.

“We started this campaign in 2020 and really focused on the aspect of reduce, reuse, recycle in the beauty industry,” said Amanda Bartha, social media marketing manager at KraveBeauty. “With this launch, we want to bring awareness about intentional practices, really understanding your skin, listening to your skin and putting out this message that we can do more with less.”

The full animated short of the adapted story can be found on kravebeauty.com along with additional details about the campaign and how consumers can get involved.

