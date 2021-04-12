All the work may have been done on Kris Jenner’s skin care line, but it will only be launched when the time is right.

“There’s a lot going on. I know Kim’s working on things and some of the other girls are working on things,” the momager told WSJ. magazine editor in chief Kristina O’Neill during a virtual talk Monday, for the publication’s One franchise, sponsored by Mytheresa.

“We definitely have a cadence and I think they will always come first, so if mine happens to fit in there somewhere I’ve done all the homework and I’ve done all the research and I’ve done all my work,” she continued. “So when the time is right.”

Jenner filed trademarks for “Kris Jenner Skincare,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Beauty” in February, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s records.

She told O’Neill she has always had a fantasy about what her own skin care range would look like and that it’s basically modeled on what she’s been doing her entire life since she was 18, “so it’s not like this big magical secret.”

You May Also Like

“It’s just what works for me. And everywhere I go, people go ‘what do you use on your skin’ and ‘what’s your routine’ and ‘what do you do’ and so I just kind of developed it and I’m just like I’ll press ‘go’ when I have enough time to really give it my heart and soul,” she said.

But for now, in addition to working on her daughters’ numerous lines, Jenner recently launched plant-based cleaning and self-care brand Safely with Chrissy Teigen and Good American chief executive officer Emma Grede.

For more, see:

Kim Kardashian West Talks Skims Pandemic Success, Men’s Line, Retail

Kris Jenner Is Reportedly Launching a Beauty Brand

How Kris Jenner Built a Beauty Empire