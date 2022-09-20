EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Cosmetics Teams Up With Macy’s

Macy’s Inc. is teaming up with Kylie Cosmetics.

The department store will launch a Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection in select doors and online on Oct. 1, followed by the rollout of the brand’s core range — lip kits, lipsticks and glosses — through winter 2022 and launch in its entirety in spring 2023.

The brand relaunched last year after Coty Inc. took a majority stake in both Jenner’s cosmetics and skin care businesses for $600 million. At that time it had partnered with Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom in the U.S., as well as Douglas, Nocibé and Gold Apple in Germany, France and Russia, respectively.

“We are excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics at Macy’s to allow more brand fans to shop and experience our products in-store across the country,” Jenner said in a statement. “The first launch will be the limited-edition holiday collection, and the full line will be available in spring 2023.”

For Macy’s, there are several benefits. It gives the department store entry to the celebrity beauty space, and the brand also plays into Macy’s growing emphasis on clean beauty.

“On the beauty side, we are hyper-focused on bringing personal style to our consumers,” said Nicolette Bosco, vice president of beauty merchandising at Macy’s. “[Jenner’s] iconic brand and products are going to really bring our customer that sense of style she’s looking for… it’s the exact assortment our consumer’s looking for in beauty.”

Products billed as “clean” have become a greater focus for Macy’s. Bosco said Kylie Cosmetics ticked all the boxes. Post-reformulating, the brand’s products are vegan, cruelty-free and boast a no-list of over 1,600 ingredients. “With the new formulas being clean, cruelty-free and vegan, that’s really important for our consumer,” Bosco continued.

“Clean” brands aren’t the only way Macy’s has modernized its beauty assortment. It recently launched hair care, and continues to beat out competitors in fragrance.

“We are the all-encompassing beauty destination, and we’re really focused on bringing that style source to our consumer base. We have a really diverse base and we want to make sure we offer her anything and everything that she’s looking for and the way she wants to shop,” Bosco said.

Macy’s is also taking on the brand just before sales swell for the holidays. “We know how to celebrate holidays at Macy’s. We really bring the magic,” Bosco said. “When you come into the store, you’re going to see it and experience it. You get that same feel and whimsy and animation online. That’s the big focus, getting the two to be synergistic.”

The retailer will also be going bigger on services, as well as kicking off a new beauty event, for the season.