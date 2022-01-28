Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West Beauty Brands Get New Leader

Coty Inc. has named its replacements for Andrew Stanleick, who oversaw the giant’s North America business as well as Kylie Jenner’s and Kim Kardashian West’s beauty businesses.

Debbie Erickson, the company’s managing director of Canada, was elevated to managing director, U.S. She will take over duties from Stanleick, who previously served as the executive vice president of Americas, and who announced his appointment to chief executive officer of the Beauty Health Co. last week.

For leadership on Jenner’s and Kardashian West’s beauty brands, Coty has looked into its own C-suite. Helming the businesses will be Anna von Bayern, Coty’s chief corporate affairs officer. The brands’ general manager, Vanessa Reggiardo, will continue to oversee operations.

Per the company’s most recent earnings call in November, Coty’s prestige division — which includes Jenner’s and Kardashian West’s brands, as well as Gucci — saw a 35 percent increase in net sales to $870.7 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021. As reported by WWD, it is also looking to relaunch Kylie Skin, introduce Kim Kardashian West’s skin care line and also rethink Philosophy.

