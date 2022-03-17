La Prairie Group Names New CEO

PARIS – La Prairie Group has appointed a new chief executive officer: Philippe Lamy.

On April 2, he will succeed Patrick Rasquinet, who had been in charge of the prestige beauty brand owned by Beiersdorf AG since 2010. Lamy will lead La Prairie’s board of directors, based at the brand’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Rasquinet is to focus on his broader role on the Beiersdorf executive board, where he oversees the group’s Pharmacy and Selective Division. That encompasses brands such as Eucerin, Hansaplast, La Prairie and Chantecaille.

Philippe Lamy Courtesy of La Prairie

Lamy joins La Prairie following eight years at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Italian fashion brand Loro Piana, where for the past five-and-a-half years he has served as managing director of Europe, Middle East and Russia. Prior to that, between 2014 and 2016, he was managing director of the brand in China. Other past positions have included global chief operating officer of luxury fashion brand Shang Xia, owned by Hermès. Lamy was also at L’Oréal in Asia and North America for more than 13 years.

“Originally educated and trained in France, Lamy is a luxury retail expert, with experience in innovative start-ups, as well as large established houses, and an international, multicultural background in all major markets,” Beiersdorf said in a statement on Thursday.

Lamy will report to Rasquinet.

“In Philippe, we have found a strong leader, a forward-thinking strategist and a luxury retail insider,” said Rasquinet. “He has all the credentials to drive La Prairie forward over the coming years and help the company fulfill its potential of becoming the kind of legendary luxury house that we envision.”

La Prairie products are sold in 70 countries around the world. The brand was launched in 1978 in Switzerland.

