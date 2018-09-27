Gaga has gone Elizabethan.

Lady Gaga is making the press rounds for “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut in which she takes center stage. The film premiered in London on Thursday, and Gaga hit the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen fall 2013 gown, designed by Sarah Burton, and an updo that longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras said pays tribute to the original runway show.

“The dress is such an amazing masterpiece, so we had to do something that was complimentary to it and to show London a little bit of [Gaga’s] style,” said Aspiras. “I wanted to do something that was a modern Elizabethan-type hair, so I did my research on that era. Also, I wanted to pay tribute the actual runway show with the pin curls.”

Aspiras — who has been a member of Gaga’s creative team, Haus of Gaga, for nearly 10 years — opted to frame her face with soft, sweeping bangs. Using Amika products, he put her hair in a bun, adding pin curls to the top for “more of a classic Elizabethan look.” In total, the look took him about 30 minutes.

“Haus of Gaga, we plan ahead and we test the look before,” he said. “A lot of people can [re-create this look]. It’s different than your normal chignon bun. It’s a bit more elegant and regal.”

Gaga has been making headlines — and getting rave reviews — for her role in the film as well as her red carpet looks. Aspiras said the theme of her press tour has been “futuristic Hollywood.”

“Everything has to be new, but still have a touch of the original and classic beauty of Hollywood,” he said. “Here, it’s about the movie — not being the character, just promoting the movie — whereas the music, it’s about the feeling of the album, the songs. It’s definitely different. It’s also nice to change it up and not be conventional and still add a touch of Gaga into it. People have been very accepting of it.”

