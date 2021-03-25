Lady Gaga is today unveiling “The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs.” The creative space, a hub for her cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories, is based in Los Angeles County.

“We wanted to create an environment where art and creativity are paramount, and everyone can feel free, safe, and in service to the art,” Gaga said in a statement.

The pop star and actress — who’s currently making headlines as she shoots Ridley Scott’s anticipated film “House of Gucci” (portraying Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci) on location in Italy with Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Adam Driver — launched the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand exclusively on Amazon in 2019.

“From a young age, makeup gave me the ability to invent myself and transform however I felt comfortable,” Gaga added. “At Haus Labs, we see it as a tool to define your own beauty, whatever that means to you.”

Teaming with Swedish fintech company Klarna, Gaga hopes the studio will help foster creativity. It’s a platform for her company, for Haus of Gaga (her behind-the-scenes creative team) and a resource for emerging creatives. The first group of creators has been chosen by Klarna and Haus Laboratories — often referred to as Haus Labs — to receive a $10,000 grant from Klarna and mentorship from the Haus Labs team. The current list includes an L.A.-based influencer known as Biddy and makeup artist Tavaris Jefferson, better known as Vari.

“Each creator is unique in the art they create and uses their platform to be kind to the world,” Gaga said. “This is the type of brave self-expression that we admire and champion as a brand…Supporting young artists has always been important to me. With the launch of the studio, it was an easy decision to find a way to give back.”

The space includes a full sound stage, glam room and the Klarna “Smoooth” lounge, which has “interactive moments to enhance the content creation experience,” according to the brand. It’s decorated with custom guitars and a piano from one of Gaga’s past tours.

“It was important to design the studio in a way that promotes and inspires creativity for everyone that enters,” Gaga said. “The team used this goal to make design decisions throughout the space, from the architecture to the colors, textures and flow.”